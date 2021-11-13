Recent devastation is the result of delayed sea defence project - Minority

Ghana's parliament

Source: GNA

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has blamed recent devastation along the coast of the Volta Region on the government's delay in continuing with phase II of the sea defence project.

It said the project had stalled, following the assumption of office of the current administration in January 2017.



Since then there were several tsunami-like phenomena of rising seawater, threatening the existence of coastal communities in the region.



Mensah Kobena Woyome, Member of Parliament (MP) for South Tongu, said this during a visit on Friday of some Volta MPs to communities in the three coastal districts of Ketu South, Keta and Anloga to present some money to support the victims of the tidal wave.



A storm surge over the last weekend flooded homes and collapsed buildings, including houses and school blocks in communities in Ketu South, Keta and Anloga District and rendered about 4,000 people homeless.



There had been severe forms of the sea’s devastation in 2021 alone in communities of Salakope and Agavedzi and Fuveme, which washed away homes and lifetime investment of victims.

“The delay in continuation of the sea defence project is the result of what we’re seeing. Government must demonstrate they’re helping Ghanaians by showing love and care to victims. Unfortunately, we’re not seeing that. The minority is not happy. The move by the National Disaster Management Organisation ever since this disaster is not good enough,” Mr Woyome stressed.



Mr Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey, MP for Keta, who received the cash donation for onward handing over to the Keta Municipal Assembly to support the victims, thanked the Minority Caucus and the Volta MPs, especially for their presence and support.



He called on philanthropists and organisations to support to make life a bit more comfortable for the victims.



Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu, said the day which marked exactly a year after the demise of Flight Lt Jerry John Rawlings (Rtd) reminded them of legacies of the “selfless leader,” which included empathy, sacrifice, modesty and love for the country.



James Gunu, Volta Regional Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), at a commemoration vigil in memory of the passing of Mr Rawlings, said Ghana “needs another Rawlings to save the present and future generations.”

The socio-economic hardship, high youth unemployment, nepotism, political oppression and rising insecurity in the country are leading the nation into destruction.



It will take another selfless, visionary, honest and bold Rawlings to put Ghana on the right track. The recent cry by the Catholic Bishops is a clear indication that all is not well with this country.



Meanwhile, Mr Koku Anyidoho, former Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, at a durbar at Anloga said the NDC’s founder was passionate about probity, accountability, transparency and social justice; ideas the current NDC was drifting away from.



“The party is at a crossroad but it can be salvaged, let’s go back to our ideas.”