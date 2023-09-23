Recent killings of women in Ashanti Region worrisome, we must act quickly – Minister

Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah

The recurrent killings of women in the area have alarmed Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah.

The minister expressed concern over the issue and emphasized the need for comprehensive action to tackle it.



Mr. Osei-Mensah who doubles as the Chairman of the Regional Security Council said investigations are underway to unravel the reasons behind the issue.



The minister acknowledged that some of the murders were linked to relationship issues, while others were not, and is currently investigating the motives behind the crimes.



An 18-year-old woman was allegedly murdered in Anwiakwanta, marking the latest in a series of recent murders in the region.



Speaking in an interview on the sidelines of International Peace Day organized by the Ashanti Regional National Peace Council, Mr Osei-Mensah said though some of the murders were related to relationship issues, there could be more to it.

The investigation is underway to uncover the truth about the murder incidents, he stressed.



The Minister stated that the number of highway robberies and other criminal activities has significantly decreased.



"However, recently, there has been an ugly security threat that is raising its head, mainly people killing women, which we need to nip in the bud as soon as possible. Some of them are just relationship crises, but there are some of them, and we are trying to find the reasons for those things."



"For instance, the one that recently happened at Agona Nkwanta. You cannot just say it was due to a relationship problem. There could be more to it. So we have to investigate all these things and come to the bottom of them. But in general, as you have witnessed, the region is relatively peaceful, and we wish we can carry it on and even deepen it while we are getting closer to the 2024 elections.”