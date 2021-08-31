Recent rise in crimes, murder alarming - Ablakwa

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has asked President Akufo-Addo to break his silence on the recent rise in crimes and murder.

The legislator described the issue as alarming and one that requires the attention of the president.



He asserted that if not addressed, the recent rise in murder cases and crime would affect the diplomatic efforts of the President abroad.



He said the recent travels by the President in wooing investors into Ghana would be thwarted by the recent criminal activities.

He appealed I the President to put Ghana first and deal with the situation.



“I sincerely hope President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo recognizes that the alarming spate of insecurity, violent crimes & gruesome murders all over the country presents the singular most potent threat undermining all his recent diplomatic efforts abroad to attract investors.



"Let’s put Ghanaian lives first!”