Recent robber attacks: I have a lot of faith in the IGP - Atik Mohammed

Atik Mohammed, Former PNC General Secretary

Former PNC General Secretary, Atik Mohammed has expressed confidence in the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh.

Atik Mohammed strongly believed the IGP is rather doing a better job, contrary to claims that he isn't up to task in combating crimes.



A Policeman, Emmanuel Osei, on Monday, June 14, 2021, met his untimely death when robbers riding a number of motorbikes ambushed a bullion van he was escorting at Jamestown.



Responding to the questions on Police investigations into the incident, the IGP said, “We are doing what we can to protect the people of Ghana. There is no society in the world where there is no crime. Even in the USA, UK and Sweden, where they, more or less have everything, they still have crime. The only place that doesn’t have crime is heaven and we are not in Heaven."



"So, if any so-called security analyst is saying that we are not on top of our game and that's why these things are happening, he does not know what he is talking about," he added after visiting the family of the deceased Police officer.



The IGP has come under intense criticisms following his statements with some critics calling for his resignation.

But to Atik Mohammed, "this particular IGP, I have a lot of faith in him. Look, we had all kinds of crimes going on and it was very disturbing but upon assuming office, he was able to stem some of these crimes. But these bullion attacks and murders going on, it will not be fair to say, because these are happening, so it means he is incompetent or not doing anything. No! He's effectively doing his part but crimes are sophisticated. So, we have to rally behind him''.



He noted that the fight against crimes isn't the sole responsibility of the IGP but each and every Ghanaian.



He stressed, "In fighting crime, you always need the support of the citizens. Intelligence is what you use to fight crime".



He made these submissions during Peace FM's morning show ''Kokrokoo''.