Recent spate of crime: Let's take critical look at mental health issues in Ghana - Kwesi Pratt

Seasoned Journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr., has expressed disgust over the spate of crimes in recent times in Ghana.

Recently, there seems to be an increase in crimes with particular emphasis on armed robbery and ritual killings.



Months ago, some teenagers were arrested for killing a 11-year old boy for money rituals.



Also, days ago, a 28-year old surveyor, Richard Appiah, was caught with severed human bodies hidden in a refrigerator in his house.



The suspect reportedly murdered a 12 and 15-year old young men and a yet-to-be-identified man in his living quarters at Alaska near Abesim on Friday, August 20, 2021.



The Police, after arresting him, retrieved some body parts of the murdered children.

Discussing corruption and crime-related issues on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme, Kwesi Pratt called for attention on the mental health of people in the country.



According to him, Psychologists have discovered that every person has some mental defect, so it is about time mental health is taken very important in addressing crimes in the country.



"It's about time we take a critical look at our mental health," he stressed.



