Reckless Mercedes Benz driver fails to show up in court

Driver of the black Mercedes Benz with the registration number C 63 - 18, Kofi Sasa who was arrested on Sunday, October 24, 2021, for reckless driving failed to show up in court today, citinewsroom.com has reported.



According to the police, Kofi Sasa is sick and has been admitted to an undisclosed health facility.



On Saturday, October 23, 2021, a video emerged on social media showing Kofi Sasa driving carelessly and displaying uncalled for skills at Opeibea intersection in Accra.

In the video, the driver, who disrespected the traffic rules and regulations, moved from its lane whilst the traffic lights were red, and drove towards the other lane.



In a Rambo style, he revved the engine, reversed and turned 360 twice, then moved back to his lane and sped off – with the traffic lights still showing red.



Motorists were stunned, majority of them poking their heads out of their windows to catch a glimpse of what was happening.



