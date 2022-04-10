Reckless driving is increasing the disability population

Photo to illustrate the story

Source: GNA

Mr. Ebenzer Akwaku a member of the Ghana Federation of Disability (GFD) in the Ada-East District, has lamented the rate at which reckless driving is increasing their membership in the district.

Peaking at a town hall meeting organized by the Ada East District Assembly, he said about 100 new members were recorded last year mainly through road crashes.



Mr. Akwaku mentioned that most of the crashes involved motorcycles which was a cause of worry and needed to be addressed immediately.



“We have noticed that, in Big Ada, can record about 50 road crashes in a week and only a few could survive while others become disabled to increase our membership,” he stated

He called on the Ada East District Assembly to address the rate at which motorcycle riders thoughtlessly rode motorcycles on the roads and pleaded with the residents to be careful while using the road.



Ms. Sarah Dukgbakie Pobee, District Chief Executive (DCE) of Ada East said collective efforts were needed in dealing with the issues of road crashes saying that parents must play their roles while the Assembly was working to regulate the activities of motorcycle riders in the district.