0
Menu
News

Reckless driving is increasing the disability population

Accident Kumasi File photo of a road accident

Mon, 11 Apr 2022 Source: GNA

Mr. Ebenzer Akwaku a member of the Ghana Federation of Disability (GFD) in the Ada-East District, has lamented the rate at which reckless driving is increasing their membership in the district.

Speaking at at a town hall meeting organized by the Ada East District Assembly, he said about 100 new members were recorded last year mainly through road crashes.

Mr Akwaku mentioned that most of the crashes involved motorcycles which was a cause of worry and needed to be addressed immediately.

“We have noticed that, in Big Ada, can record about 50 road crashes in a week and only a few could survive while others become disabled to increase our membership,” he stated

He called on the Ada East District Assembly to address the rate at which motorcycle riders thoughtlessly rode motorcycles on the roades and pleaded with the residents to be careful while using the road.

Ms Sarah Dukgbakie Pobee, District Chief Executive (DCE) of Ada East said collective efforts were needed in dealing with the issues of road crashes saying that parents must play their roles while the Assembly was working to regulate the activities of motorcycle riders in the district.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akatsi residents clash with Police over death of a student
Akatsi residents clash with Police over death of a student
I have never chartered a private jet in my life - Okudzeto rubbishes Kennedy Agyapong’s claims
Kweku Baako, Sefa Kayi hit back at critics of Ghanaian media over Akufo-Addo's BBC interview
Who am I to advice Walewale Adam Smith? - Adongo quizzes
Late Evangelist Morgan was detained at Osu Castle under Rawlings government - Kumchacha
Ken Agyapong cites 2010 documents exposing Ablakwa’s private jet trips as Deputy Minister
I don't care about NPP being better than NDC - Dr. Smart Sarpong replies Bawumia
'Bawumia is a pathetic liar' - Sammy Gyamfi clashes with Asempa FM presenter
Former First Lady Emily Akuffo has died
Related Articles: