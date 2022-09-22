Recognizing Founders' Day is fantastic - Nana Akomea salutes Akufo-Addo

The Managing Director of the Intercity STC, Nana Akomea, has commended President Akufo-Addo for recognizing all founders of Ghana's independence.

There seem to be an on and off debate surrounding founder's or founders' day celebration in the country. Some claim Ghana's first President Dr. Kwame Nkrumah is the sole founder of the country while others insist he's not the only one.



It may be recalled that every Founder's Day was to recognize Dr. Nkrumah as the founder of Ghana. However, President Akufo-Addo changed that when he came into power in 2017, ensuring that other contributors to Ghana's independence were included.



Therefore, August 4th is a national public holiday to commemorate the contributions of all the people who led the struggle for Ghana's independence, notably called the "Big Six", while September 21st has been set aside to celebrate Nkrumah's Birthday.

Contributing to Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme, Nana Akomea said: "Indeed Nkrumah played a pivotal role but you can't also neglect those who formed the political party and invited him (Nkrumah) to join. They're also part and so for Akufo-Addo to recognize all of them is fantastic."



