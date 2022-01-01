Reconcile with family, friends, and neighbours – Apostolic Minister

Christians should live in harmony with their friends at workplace and community

Source: GNA

The Apostle John Benjamin Alhassan, Minister in charge of Christ Apostolic International, New-Jerusalem Assembly, has advised Ghanaians to reconcile with their family, friends, and neighbours in the New Year.

The Apostle said Christians should live in harmony with their friends at the church, workplace, community, and homes, adding, it was bad not to be on good terms with the people around you.



Apostle Alhassan said Christians should change their attitude instead of moving from one prayer camp to the other and from consultation to consultation, they should invest in their Christian lives by studying the Word and praying to God.

He said God had given everyone a gift in life to help us mature.



The Apostle said although 2022 would be a difficult year, if Christians would depend on the Lord with prayers, God would make life easy for them.