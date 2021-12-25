Reconciliation key to national development - Rev Dr Anglaaere

Christmas marks a season of peace

Source: GNA

Christians have been urged to remain peaceful and seek the welfare of humanity to reflect the essence of Christmas.

Reverend Dr Peter Anglaaere, Parish Priest of Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, Tamale, who made the call, said, "Christmas marks a season of peace, love, joy, and reconciliation" hence, need for all to continue to build consensus irrespective of their religious, socio-cultural and political affiliations.



He emphasised that, "It is important that we continue to prioritise our national interest above any other self-seeking priority, which has the tendency of destabilising the peace and development of the country."



This formed part of his message to the church on the eve of Christmas.



Rev Dr Anglaare urged all to reconcile with themselves as well as their neighbours as they marked Christmas, and continue to work in the interest of the country.

Pastor John Kidisil Ngmalbini, who presided over the Christmas eve church service at the Dominating Power Ministry, Tamale called on Christians to do away with their differences and forge ahead together for the benefit of the country.



Pastor Ngmalbini said, "The development of Ghana lies in our ability to see ourselves as one people because that is how our heavenly Father sees us."



He noted that Jesus Christ did not come for the salvation of a section of humanity but for the redemption of all humanity, hence, the need for Christians to demonstrate the same, especially in this season.