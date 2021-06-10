Reconsider petition against Ayine – Minority to CJ

Dr. Dominic Ayine

The Minority in Parliament has asked the Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah to reconsider his referral of the Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga East, Dr. Dominic Ayine to the General Legal Council.

Dr. Ayine, a former Deputy Attorney General told a CDD forum last month that the Supreme Court did not apply the country’s laws in its ruling in the 2020 election petition.



This comment brought about his referral.



Addressing a media briefing in Parliament on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, Majority Leader Haruna Iddrisu warned that the petition undermines Ghana’s democracy and right to free speech.

He said Dr Ayine was only exercising free speech.



“Is it not the case that judgment of the Supreme Court are in the public arena as I indicated open to discussion, analysis and intercourse and this probably was one of the objectives of the CDD roundtable discussion. Dr Ayine’s standing to make academic commentary or criticisms of a judgment delivered by the Supreme Court and by extension expressing an academic opinion on the judiciary. We, therefore, conceive Dr Ayine’s comment seeking to improve the administration of justice. He probably shared his views as his contribution to how Ghana can further deepen its democratic practice, improve the functioning of democratic institutions.



Mr Iddrisu added: “We consider the actions of the Chief Justice a restriction of political speech or on debate on matters of public interest. The hostility emanating from the Chief Justice office will only negate Dr. Ayine’s right to free speech and undermine Ghana’s standing as a beacon of democracy that respects the values and ethos of democratic practice. We are therefore calling on the Chief Justice to consider his request for Dr. Ayine to appear before the Disciplinary Committee of the General Legal Council to investigate the alleged statement in the interest of peace, national unity, and cohesion and more importantly to safeguard our democracy.”