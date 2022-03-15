Reconstruction of Apiate: 20 buildings almost completed – Dr Dasmani

Semi-completed houses in Apiate

Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Prestea Huni-Valley, Dr Isaac Dasmani, has indicated that the reconstruction of Apiate is progressing smoothly.



According to him, so far 20 buildings meant for the rehabilitation of victims of the explosion are almost complete and surveyors are on other sites conducting initial checks for the construction of more houses to commence, myjoyonline.com reports.



“As we speak, 20 buildings are almost completed, very soon we’d put the roofs on top and then we’d share them for the people to stay in temporarily whilst the reconstruction people also do their work,”



“… a team from UMaT is on the field testing the soil and other important things that they need to do. We want to give the people a temporal shelter by roofing those uncompleted buildings,” he is quoted to have said in an interview with JoyNews.

The MCE, however, noted that there are some challenges with regards to the payment of some of the medical bills of some of the victims.



“What is now worrying us is the hospitals they’re attending. Some of them are still going for reviews and when they come with some bills that we pay and all of that – that’s the challenge we are going through now,”



The Apiate explosion which occurred on January 20, 2022, took the lives of 13 Ghanaians with 59 people sustaining injuries.



According to the National Disasters Management Organisation (NADMO) almost 500 buildings were destroyed in the explosion.



Maxam Ghana Limited, the company which owns the consignment which exploded, has been sanctioned by the government for breaching six regulations of the extractive sector.



The government through the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources Minister has set up an Apiate Fund and committee led by Dr Joyce Aryee to see to the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the Apiate community.