0
Menu
News

Reconstruction works on transmission lines will not lead to ‘Dumsor’ – GRIDCo, ECG

Gridco 1 1 Scaledw The reconstruction exercise will last for 11 weeks

Sun, 10 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GRIDCo, ECG refutes ‘Dumsor’ claims

Reconstruction works will not disrupt power delivery in Accra – GRIDCo, ECG

Substations in Accra to undergo reconstruction works

The Electricity Company of Ghana and Ghana Grid Company Limited have refuted claims of an imminent power crisis in the country also known as ‘Dumsor’.

This comes after GRIDCo earlier issued a statement indicating it will commence some reconstruction works on some transmission lines from April 9 to June 30, 2022.

But a joint press statement issued by GRIDCo and ECG on April 10 debunked the claims of a looming power crisis, also known as ‘Dumsor’.

“Whilst we confirm the reconstruction work on our transmission lines has commenced since Saturday, April 9, 2022, we wish to assure the public that the ongoing work will not lead to any DUMSOR," the statement said.

“For the information of the public, Phase 1 of the reconstruction exercise of the transmission line from Mallam Substation to Avenor was undertaken and successfully completed in November 2021 without any significant disturbance to power delivery in Accra and its environs,” it added.

It continued, “Phase 2 of the exercise from Achimota Substation to Avernor will similarly not disrupt power delivery in Accra. As part of measures to improve power delivery in Accra and its environs, GRIDCo and ECG have commissioned the Pokuase and Kasoa Substations.”

The two entities said the bulk supply points of Kasoa, Mallam, Accra Central, Pokuase and Achimota Substations have enough transformer capacities to meet the desired demand without any load curtailment or load shedding.

GRIDCO and ECG further reassured the general public of delivering adequate power supply while it undertakes the reconstruction works.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akatsi residents clash with Police over death of a student
Akatsi residents clash with Police over death of a student
I have never chartered a private jet in my life - Okudzeto rubbishes Kennedy Agyapong’s claims
Kweku Baako, Sefa Kayi hit back at critics of Ghanaian media over Akufo-Addo's BBC interview
Who am I to advice Walewale Adam Smith? - Adongo quizzes
Late Evangelist Morgan was detained at Osu Castle under Rawlings government - Kumchacha
Ken Agyapong cites 2010 documents exposing Ablakwa’s private jet trips as Deputy Minister
I don't care about NPP being better than NDC - Dr. Smart Sarpong replies Bawumia
'Bawumia is a pathetic liar' - Sammy Gyamfi clashes with Asempa FM presenter
Former First Lady Emily Akuffo has died
Related Articles: