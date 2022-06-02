Record-breaking events under Akufo-Addo that will go down in history

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

There is a history in all men's lives; William Shakespeare’s once said, and such history has definitely been created with some events that have happened during the 6-year term of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



From fracas between individuals, to the construction of projects, to controversies by government appointees, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has seen some record-breaking events that will, until another occurrence, go down in history.



There are five of them put together by GhanaWeb in this listicle:



Domelevo and Akufo-Addo banter:



It was the first of its kind, having an appointed Auditor-General and a sitting President at each other’s throats.



In June 2020, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo directed Daniel Yao Domelevo to proceed on his accumulated annual leave of 123 days.



Daniel Yao Domelevo’s leave was supposed to take effect from Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Prior to this, it had been alleged that the Auditor General was being targeted as a result of his resolve to surcharge and expose alleged corrupt officials under the Akufo-Addo government.



But Domelevo would not have an easy exit, he ensured that he ‘told his mind’ on the matter, accusing the president of ‘forcing him out of office’.

There was a back-and-forth correspondence between him and the presidency after this, with 'sacked' Domelevo releasing a number of epistles to reiterate his displeasure and concerns.



National Cathedral construction:



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is the first president under the Fourth Republic to conceive and champion the building of a massive religious edifice.



The idea of a National Cathedral was proposed by the government in March 2017 as a physical embodiment of national unity, harmony, and spirituality.



A year after, the project which was designed by renowned architect David Adjaye was unveiled by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



It is projected to be a historic project that provides a sacred space and infrastructure for the formal religious activities of the nation – including state funerals and presidential inaugural services.



Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has indicated that the cathedral is expected to be constructed within five years and is officially to be opened on March 6, 2024.



Despite being criticized over the project; the President has said the construction is in fulfilment of a promise he made to God in the run-up to the 2016 election.



Private jet for foreign trips:

For a very long time, this has been an issue of concern championed by Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa - the use of private jets by a sitting president for all his overseas travels.



In 2021, the MP raised concerns about President Akufo-Addo hiring a private jet at the cost of GHC 2.8 million for his travels to France, Belgium and South Africa at the expense of tax-burdened Ghanaians.



There were other allegations including one about the president chartering the luxurious LX-DIO private jet on his trips to the UK and Germany and another in November during his trip to Atlanta – a trip which cost the Ghanaian taxpayer a whopping US$14,000 per hour.



In April this year, Okudzeto Ablakwa also alleged that the total cost of President Akufo-Addo’s international trips with the use of a private jet cost the Ghanaian taxpayer GHC28.5 million.



He also alleged that the president had adopted a strategy of ‘meet me there’ where he pretends to fly commercial to a destination and later uses his favourite luxurious private jet LX-DIO which now charges US$18,000 an hour.



These trips have since been defended by his appointees including Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul who argued in Parliament that the decision to rent the private aircraft was due to the limited capacity of the presidential aircraft which makes it difficult to carry the President’s entourage.



National Security Minister, Albert Kan Dapaah also said during an appearance before the House that details of the president’s foreign travels cannot be disclosed for security reasons.



Prior to this, the presidential jet was used by previous governments for foreign trips and private jets were only used in cases where the presidential jets were unavailable.



Government has also hinted that plans are afoot to by a bigger presidential jet.

Adwoa Safo’s absence from parliament:



Sarah Adwoa Safo the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection has set a record of being the first minister under the fourth republic to have stayed out of the country for over 4 months on extended leave.



She was criticized by many who have described her actions as unacceptable and irresponsible.



Adwoa Safo since February has been absent from Ghana domiciling in the United States of America. In a recent interview with JoyNews, she explained that she had to leave to attend to the health needs of her son who was unwell after which she will return to perform her duties.



She however was emphatic about the fact that she has not failed to ensure her ministry is working even in her absence.



She also noted her unwavering commitment and loyalty to her party, the ruling government and the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo stressing that the President was aware of her situation and had been fully briefed.



IGP and diplomat banter:



This was the most recent, but has since taken over the airwaves and the media space. Never in the history of the Fourth Republic has any IGP engaged in banter with a diplomat.



A 4-page letter from the Inspector General of Police (IGP) George Akuffo Dampare to the British High Commissioner sparked raging discourse after the former addressed the diplomat over a tweet she had posted.

Harriet Thompson had earlier tweeted about the arrest of #FixTheCountry convener, Oliver Barker-Vormawor by the Police, over traffic offenses when the latter was on his way to court for trial.



COP George Akuffo Dampare in the letter cautioned the diplomat against what he said was interference in Ghana’s internal affairs which contravenes articles in the Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties.



He, therefore, asked that she refrains and minds her own business.



Harriet Thompson reacted to the letter while speaking in an interview with GhOne TV, indicating that her tweet was not intended for malice but was taken the wrong way.



While the conversation is still ongoing, it is worth noting that diplomats are considered high-ranking persons appointed by a state or an intergovernmental institution such as the United Nations or the European Union.



