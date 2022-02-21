Records of Akufo-Addo in the road sector unprecedented since 1957 – Amoako-Attah

Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah

The Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah has said the performance of the Akufo-Addo led government in the road sector is unprecedented since independence in 1957 for our country.”

He said this while presenting the total number of roads constructed by the Akufo-Addo administration to Parliament on Friday February 18.



“The performance of the Akufo-Addo led government in the road sector is unprecedented since independence in 1957 for our country,” Mr Amoako-Attah said.



…and it covers all the 16 regions of our country, and we have also gone further to itemize all the road activities that constitute that total number.”



President Akufo-Addo has been embarking on the year of roads initiative for the past three years as part of his desire to improve on the road networks in the country.

Earlier declared 2022 as the third year of roads.



In a tweet said “Roads, roads and more roads. It’s the #YearOfRoads.”



Describing the year as a “boom in road sector”, he disclosed that nine highways, seven bridges and five interchanges will be constructed.



