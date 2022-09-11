Recruit fire officer who died in tender truck accident buried

A recruit officer of the Ghana National Fire Service who died in an accident enroute to a fire scene has been buried at Akrokeri near Obuasi in the Ashanti Region.

A fire truck responding to a distress call on June, 6, 2022, around Obuasi got involved in a crash resulting in six officers on board suffering various degrees of injuries.



Subsequently, one of the officers who was involved in the accident, RFM Ebenezer Boakye died on Monday, June 13, 2022 while receiving treatment at a hospital.



On Saturday, September 10, 2022, a delegation of senior fire officers led by the Deputy Director of Welfare, ACFO I Elizabeth Amoako attended the funeral and burial rites of the deceased officer.

“Recruit Fireman (RFM) Ebenezer Boakye met his untimely death in line of duty in June, 2022 when the responding crew he belonged to got involved in a horrendous road crash with the fire truck. All other injured crew members survived with RFM Boakye paying the ultimate price of sacrificing his life for those he was going to save,” the fire service shared in a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb.







GA/WA