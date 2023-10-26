Recruit members of school cadet corps into security services – Dr. Narh Terkpetey

Dr. Narh Terkpertey II, Sipim Of Manya-Aklomuase

Source: Michael Oberteye, Contributor

Managers of the various state security forces have been called on to consider the cadet corps of the various senior high schools in the country as a breeding ground from where to recruit its members.

Dr. Narh Terkpertey II, Sipim Of Manya-Aklomuase in the Manya Krobo Traditional Area suggested that the security forces including the military, police, fire service, immigration, customs excise and preventive service (CEPS) amongst others should consider the cadet corps as their first port of call during their respective recruitments.



Dr. Terkpertey was speaking as chairman during the recruitment parade of the new cadet officers into the Yilo Krobo Cadet Corps on the school campus.



According to the traditional leader, government and the various security forces must put their focus on the students in the cadet corps whenever the need to recruit new officers arises.



“The government is aware of the cadet corps in the secondary schools and so I’m appealing to President Akuffo Addo and his government that these students, from what I saw today, if they need to recruit new persons into the security forces, they should turn their focus to the secondary schools,” he suggested.



Dr. Terkpertey was of the opinion that the experience garnered by the young men and women with the cadet corps should not be left to waste as it could prove crucial if they were recruited into the security forces.

He commended the cadet corps of YIKROSEC for their excellent display and urged them to continue to exhibit acts of professionalism learnt in the cadet even outside the walls of the school.



About the Yikrosec Cadet



The Yikrosec cadet which has been in existence for about fourteen is the most vibrant and outstanding cadet corps in the Delta zone comprising of about 20 Senior Secondary Schools.



The YKS cadet has won several enviable awards including picking up first, second, and third positions at various inter-company drill competitions as well as picking a lot of certificates in the regional drill competitions and other programs.



For the past eleven years, the YIKROSEC Cadet has been the pivot of machinery during Independence Day celebrations by commanding the whole parade in the Yilo Municipal Assembly with their regimental band I bought through the effort and contribution of the Cadet Corps.

The YKS Cadet Corps remains the only Cadet Corps invited to the national level to perform during the AU Day celebration and was also part of the Cadet that participated at the Independence Square for the Republic Day Celebrations last year.



Internally, the cadet also adds colour to major celebrations in the school especially, during speech and prize giving days, ceremonies of members of staff, send-off ceremonies, SRC week celebration, etc. as well as instilling discipline into the student body and ensuring security during school programs.



The YKS Cadet Corps however needs blowing instruments for regimental band performances as the Corps can only boast of one blowing instrument. Other logistics such as ceremonial uniforms, olive green uniforms, flags, boots, and so on are needed to improve upon the activities of the cadet.