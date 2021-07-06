Recruit youth into Tudu Fire Service station, sack all old men - Makola traders to Akufo-Addo

• Fire broke out at some parts of the Makola market

• Several goods and monies have been lost



• Some traders and eyewitnesses who spoke to GhanaWeb have called on GNFS to recruit more youth into the service



Some Ghanaians have called for the dismissal of fire fighters at the Tudu station. This follows their slow response to salvaging the situation when fire broke out opposite the Makola Shopping mall in Accra on Monday, July 5.



According to those who spoke to GhanaWeb's Ernestina Serwaa Asante, the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) personnel at the Tudu station are old and not energetic enough to handle emergency situations.



They furthered that it took the intervention of the energetic men in the service to climb the fire crane to quench the fire on the second and third floors of the shops that were up in flames.

Due to this, they are calling on GNFS to employ the youth so they help fight fires on time whenever they are called upon to douse an inferno.



One of the interviewees said, "We need vibrant people to work in the Fire Service. These old men and women are tired. They can’t do the job anymore. More than 10 cars have arrived at the fire disaster scene yet they can’t quench the fire."



"President Nana Addo should sack all the Fire Service personnel at Tudu. The reason being that they contributed to the spread of the fire. Sack all the personnel and employ the youth at the Tudu Fire Service station. So far, it is only the youth that have been able to use the crane to douse the fire," another said.



They called on the GNFS to be watchful and fill all their tenders with water to help save lives and properties during fire disasters.



