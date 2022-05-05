Recruitment of social media armies an attack on freedom of expression - Kwesi Pratt

Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr

Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, has bemoaned the practice of party faithful desecrating persons, particularly on social media, who criticize their government.



According to him, the canker has grown to become an attack on freedom of expression.



Speaking on Metro TV's, Good Morning Ghana, the veteran journalist disclosed that some of them are given telephones and credit by their sponsors to perpetrate such an act.



He lamented that such practices have cowed a large majority of persons into silence thus leaving only a few persons to comment on issues in the country.

Kwesi Pratt Jnr was commenting on Ghana’s drop on the world press freedom index and the recent social media attack on TV personality, Bridget Otoo.



“The recruitment of social media armies is a big problem for free expression in this country. [They] try calling into a radio station. It's corrupt.



“Very few ordinary citizens who want to express their views can do so on any radio station because there are armies, social media soldiers who are constantly being paid, being supplied with telephones being supplied with phone credits and so on to cloak the media. This is an attack on free expression.



“And these soldiers they are not supposed to be objective about anything. If you attack their political parties o you say something which is not in favour of their political parties, they are supposed to come at you. And they come at you with insults,” Kwesi Pratt Jnr said.



Ghana dropped by thirty places on the World Press Freedom Index in a report put together by Reporters Without Borders.



The 2022 report saw Ghana place 60th after placing 30 in 2021.

The latest ranking is the lowest in nearly two decades in the country’s history.



It report is out of 180 countries assessed with Ghana recording a decline in its indicative points from 78.67 percent to 67.43 compared to last year.



