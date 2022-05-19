4
Recruitment of unqualified persons cause of police brutalities – Prof Aning

Dr Kwesi Aning?resize=610%2C400&ssl=1 Director of the Faculty of Academic Affairs and Research, KAIP

Thu, 19 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Prof Aning says Ghana is reaping what it has sown with recent police brutalities

Police officers misbehave and nothing happens to them because they have political godfathers

1 dead, 6 injured as mob attack Nkoranza Police headquarters – Ghana Police Service confirms

The Director of the Faculty of Academic Affairs and Research at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre has attributed the recent unprofessional behaviour of police personnel in the country to the recruitment of unqualified persons into the service.

According to Professor Kwesi Aning, some of these unqualified police personnel often use unnecessary excessive force against civilians because nothing will happen to them due to their political connections.

He, however, added that these unqualified policers officers who often brutalize the citizenry will eventually be found out and booted out of the police force.

”I think we are reaping what we have sown. People who would ordinarily not qualified to be part of the Police service who have been brought in through political figures and who feel that they have political god-fathers outside the remit of the Police Service and therefore, they can misbehave and nothing would be done to them.

“I am really sorry to say, I have a message for them, something will be done to [them], [they] will be punished, [they] will be found out and if it means dismissal from the Police service you will be dismissed,” he is quoted to have said.

Prof Aning previously bemoaned the recent increase in the use of excessive force by police officers on civilians.

He said that the most worrying trend is that, police officers in the country have become “trigger happy” and are shooting down civilians haphazardly.

Prof Aning made these remarks while reacting to the police shooting of a mob protesting the killing of a robbery suspect, Albert Donkor, who they claim was killed in the custody of the policy.

The shooting of the mob resulted in the killing of at least one person and it also injured at least 6 persons.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
