Recurrent exams leakage will affect integrity of Ghana School of Law- Inusah Fuseini

Inusah Fuseini

Inusah Fuseini, a former Member of Parliament Tamale Central and lawyer, says the recurrent leakage of exams at the Ghana School of Law will affect the integrity of the school.

This comes after The Ghana School of Law entrance examination which was expected to be written at 10 am on, September 23, 2022, leaked.



A copy of the paper was shared widely on a number of social media platforms.



The examination, which was being supervised by the Independent Examination Committee of the General Legal Council, has four pages with two questions that candidates are expected to answer.



The paper was rescheduled.



In July 2022, the Independent Examinations Body cancelled the Civil Procedure paper at the School of Law because it was suspected to have leaked hours before the time it was scheduled to be written.

Reacting to the issue on Atinka FM’s AM Drive with host Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, Inusah Fuseini expressed disappointment in the continuous leakage of law school exams.



He hinted that the canker has the tendency of ruining the integrity and reputation of the school as well as the lecturers.



He called on the authorities of the Ghana School of Law to learn from the past experiences and work towards minimizing leakages in the Ghana School of Law exams.



“In exams, students try to find ways and means to get to know the questions before hand so that they can have an unfair advantage over their fellow students, especially those who are not confident enough to write the exams.” This has happened before, so what has the law school done to ensure that the issue is resolved? he asked.