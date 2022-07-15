Red, blue and white takes over Accra Sports Stadium ahead of NPP national elections

NPP holds national delegates conference in Accra

NPP to elect new executives



Accra Sports Stadium to host NPP conference



All is set at the Accra Sports Stadium for the National Delegates Conference of the ruling New Patriotic Party.



The event scheduled for July 16-17, 2022, will see the election of new executives for the party at the national level.



Ahead of the event, the Accra Sports Stadium, which will host the two-day event ,has been fully set up for the exercise.

On GhanaWeb’s visit to the stadium some 24 hours ahead of the conference, the 40,000-capacity sports venue had been covered with colours of the NPP.



At the center of the field, a huge platform has been erected with several line array speakers mounted around it.



Two elephant monuments have also been mounted to flank the stage.



Around the stadium, GhanaWeb cameras captured several traders who have already setup to cash in on the event.



They have displayed various paraphernalia made in the colours of the party.

Items such as shirts and caps have the party’s “Breaking the 8” slogan stamped on them.



See some visuals of the Accra Sports Stadium below:

























