Rededicate efforts at fighting illiteracy - Togbe Afede XIV advises Muslims

Togbe Afede XIV, the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State

Source: GNA

The Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, Togbe Afede XIV has advised Muslims in the Northern Region to double their efforts at fighting illiteracy in their homes and communities to enhance their children’s future and promote the national drive for poverty reduction in the country.

He said the lack of education was one of the factors that exacerbated vulnerability and undermined improvement in living standards. Therefore, family heads and community leaders must make efforts that retain their children in school, especially the girls.



Togbe Afede XIV made the remarks in a Ramadan-2022 Message to the people of Kaffeiyilli, a village about 8km North-West of the Kumbungu District of the Northern Region during a donation of some assorted food items to 154 family heads in the village.



The donation which is meant to mitigate hardships during this years Ramadan fasting will benefit a total of about 580 people.



The food items include 20 bags of rice, 20 bags of sugar, 20 packs of tea and 10 cartons of vegetable cooking oil.



This annual donation which is the fourth one, aims to support households with many children and the elderly, and cushion Muslim families to undertake their Ramadan obligations without much difficulty in terms of their food needs during this difficult period.

Togbe Afede XIV, said the Muslim faith enjoined its followers to consider the last 10 days of Ramandan as the most sacred period of the Month.



It is also the most difficult in terms of their food needs since many families’ food items would have been exhausted, therefore such donations are crucial to alleviate their suffering.



He urged all Muslim worshipers to use this Ramadan as an opportunity to pray for peace, unity and prosperity for the country.



He said Ghana could progress by engendering unity and love among each other and urged all Ghanaians to promote inter-ethnic peace and co-existence.



Togbe Afede XIV congratulated all Muslims in Ghana for their sacrifices in enduring a month-long fasting, despite many economic challenges.

Imam Alhassan Yousif, Chief Imam of Kaffeiyilli prayed for Ghana's peace and unity and implored all Muslims in Ghana to emulate the virtues of Prophet Muhammad.



He said Ghana was a blessed country and the donation they received was a testament of the love and unity among the people of Ghana.



He said Togbe Afede XIV could have decided to share his resources for the benefit of his people in Accra or members of his Christian faith, but he showed love to people far in the North who were predominently Muslims.



Chief Silim-Boma Naa Imoro Sheini thanked the philanthropist on behalf of the chief and people of Kaffeiyyili for the wonderful support and love shown to them.



He said the village was grateful for the many years Togbe Afede XIV had supported the village during Ramadan.