Reduce fares to reflect prices at the pump – Passengers to commercial drivers

The Association of Passengers in Ghana (APG) is demanding an immediate reduction in transport fares to reflect prices at the pumps.

Madam Afia Kwarteng Asamani, the Convenor of the APG made this demand in a statement dated December 5, 2022, and released in Accra.



Below is the full statement:



REDUCE TRANSPORTATION FARES TO REFLECT DECLINE IN PETROL AND DIESEL PRICES.



The Association of Passengers in Ghana- APG has noticed a drastic decline in fuel prices on both petrol and diesel in the last week or two.

We are hereby calling on the mother association of drivers union, Ghana Private Road and Transport Union - GPRTU, the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GRTCC) and the Ministry of Transport to immediately review transport fares and adjust them downwards to reflect the prevailing market prices on petrol and diesel to bring some relief to the Ghanaian passenger.



This will ensure that there is fairness in the system.



We are aware that the GPRTU and the GRTCC take into account not only fuel prices in determining transport fares but also prices of spare parts, and statutory fees such as permit and vehicle income tax among others.



However, we are equally aware that prevailing market prices of petrol and diesel are a major determinant factor in determining an increase in transport fares.



That is why wherever there is an increase in the price of the aforementioned two commodities on the market, transport operators make an appeal to the government through the Ministry of Transport to allow them to increase transport fares.

It will interest you to note that, as an association, our members have had challenges in paying these high increases in transport fares since the GPRTU added more than 15 per cent the last two months.



Our checks from some energy expert institutions such as COPEC and the IES have revealed that the fuel prices will further decline in the coming days, hence our call.



We as an association also believe that the intervention by the Bank of Ghana has helped in contributing to this positive and drastic decline in petroleum pricing.



We are therefore calling on the transport unions to do the needful as soon as practicable to ensure that the passenger is not always made to bear the brunt of fuel price increases but also be made to enjoy relief whenever there is a reduction of the prices of the commodity.



Thank you.