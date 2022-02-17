Reduce illegitimate electricity charges - Minority to government

Ranking member of Mines and Energy Committee, John Abdulai Jinapor

The Minority in Parliament has asked the government to suspend what it has termed illegitimate electricity charges.

The Minority says it has noted with grave concern, some steep and astronomical increases in service and other related charges within the Electricity sector averaging at almost 100%.



John Abdulai Jinapor, the Ranking member -Mines and Energy Committee described the issue as worrying.



“Even more worrying is the fact that these increments have been carried out in the most opaque and clandestine manner without recourse to any public announcement by the Public Utility and Regulatory Commission.”



He also described the hikes in prices as draconian given the economic conditions of Ghanaians.

“The Minority in Parliament wishes to state in unequivocal terms that we completely reject these draconian price hikes given the current economic conditions as well as the surreptitious manner with which the exercise has been carried out.



"This unorthodox approach is in complete violation of laid down processes which require that consumers are notified of such adjustments prior to implementation,” he said.



He added, “We, therefore, call for the immediate suspension of these price increments to allow for better consultation and also ensure that due process adheres in this regard.”