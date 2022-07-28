Reduce or reshuffle your ministers - Kabila tells Akufo-Addo

1
Thu, 28 Jul 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

Former Acting General Secretary of the Convention People's Party (CPP), James Kwabena Bomfeh, popularly called 'Kabila', has made a strident call on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to reshuffle his Ministers.

In the face of the current economic challenges premised on the COVID-19 pandemic and the Ukraine/Russia war coupled with the long leave of absence by the Member of Parliament for Dome/Kwabenya and Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Sarah Adwoa Safo, it has revived concerns over the size of the ministerial appointees.

President Nana Akufo-Addo is bombarded by incessant calls to reshuffle his Ministers but nothing has been done yet.

Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme, Kabila added his voice stressing the President will be making a powerful statement should he heed their calls.

"Some of the proofs that would show us that indeed you know we are suffering is when you reduce the size of your ministerial appointees . . . it's a positive statement. In fact, it's a powerful statement that no one can argue with," he said.

