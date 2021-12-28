Reduction in damaged vehicles affect proceeds of Sunyani mechanics

The mechanics, however are happy for the low crashes

Source: GNA

Expectant mechanics in the Sunyani Municipality said the reduction in damaged vehicles in the yuletide has affected their proceeds.

During a visit to the Sunyani main garage around 1435 hours on Monday, the Ghana News Agency (GNA) sighted a number of mechanics, including wielders, electricians, and auto-mechanics sitting idly in front of the shops.



They told the GNA many customers and merry makers in the municipality did not crash their vehicles in this festive season, as compared to last year.



Every year, after Christmas and Boxing Day, the expectant mechanics at the Sunyani garage arrive at their shops early, to attend to customers and merry makers who might crash their vehicles and cash-in accordingly.



But, the mechanics said they were extremely disappointed because the number of damaged vehicles, as a result of minor crashes were few in the yuletide.

Kwaa Agyei, a popular wielder at the garage told the GNA, “business looks bad”, but added, “We thank God crashes have reduced in the period.”



“I combed around town yesterday night, and the streets on Sunyani were virtually empty,” he stated.



Another auto-mechanic at the garage, popularly known as Kwei who spoke to the GNA on condition of anonymity said some of his customers and merry makers, had to park their vehicles at home due to hikes in fuel prices.