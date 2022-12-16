Reduction in fuel prices not signigicant – GPRTU

File Photo

The Ghana Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has asked Ghanaians to exercise patience over the persistent calls on them to reduce transport fares following the reduction in fuel prices.

Several Ghanaians have asked GPRTU to reduce transport fares with immediate effect.



The issue took centre stage on the floor of parliament on Wednesday, December 14, 2022.



But Public Relations Officer Abass Imoro says several factors go into the increase in transport fares and not just the cost of fuel.



According to their research, fuel prices have risen by more than 243 percent from January to November 2022, while transportation operators have raised fares by less than 60 percent.



He explained that this is why transportation operators have been unable to reduce transport fares.

He revealed that they have been invited to a meeting and are hopeful that something positive will be agreed upon.



He stressed that ”drivers had been charitable with Ghanaians because, despite the hikes in fuel prices, the increment in fares had been reasonable”.



He added that from 2020 to November 2022, fuel prices had gone up by 473 percent, and transport operators had increased transport fares by only 67 percent.



The threshold to increase fares was 10 percent, but we have been charitable and did not increase fares as we should have.