Reform National Security structure to protect resources – Dr Kofi Amoah

Dr. Kofi Amoah alias Citizen Kofi

Renowned Economist, Dr Kofi Amoah, has called for a reform in the structure of the country’s National Security to make it more focused on protecting the economy and resources of the nation.

Dr Amoah posits that currently, the country’s natural resources are stolen every day in the various forests, rivers and rich mineral lands, sometimes by foreigners.



Citizen Kofi as he is affectionately called believes if the national security apparatus as it currently is, does not evolve, and reform to focus on protecting the resources of the country, the Ghana Beyond Aid agenda which is being propagated by the Nana Akufo- Addo government will be a pipe dream.



While vigorously campaigning for the realignment of the national security structure, the former Chairman of the CAN 2008 Local Organizing Committee also said, there must be a relook at the mineral concession agreement entered into with multinational companies who come and mine resources in the country.



Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb, Dr Amoah said, “Ghana cannot move forward without removing the shackles of exploitative concession contracts that continue to hamper the use of our valuable resources to scale up our development.



“Relying on loans has proven very problematic and retrogressive, shacking us even more.

"It seems the imperial powers who colonized us took us to the cleaners with our resources and cheap labour, open markets for their factory outputs and got rich.



"Today the multinationals, clandestinely supported by their governments in so many ways are continuing with the rape of our valuable resources and pushing us deeper into poverty.



"We need leaders across Africa who understand this dynamic and be able to summon the backing and cooperation of their citizens to travel a much different but more assured road to success.”



Available data suggest Ghana is among the biggest producers of gold in the world, first in Africa and 8th in global rankings but more than 90 percent of the precious mineral is owned by foreign corporations from mainly America and Canada.





