Reformation of legal education should be inclusive – German Ambassador

Daniel Krull, German Ambassador to Ghana

The German Ambassador to Ghana, H.E Ambassador Daniel Krull has called for the reformation of legal education to be opened to everyone.

H.E Ambassador Daniel Krull made this call at an international conference organized by the University of Ghana School of Law, supported by Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), on the theme “The Future of Legal Education in Ghana/Africa”, which was based on visions of legal educational reforms in Ghana and beyond.



“In Germany, we have a touch of the importance on the question of excess into legal education. So unlike studying medicine or pharmacy, there is a base on school examined notes to attend law school. This is considered to be highly important in our system, we believe that the legal education system should be opened as possible for all parts of society regardless of their social background,” he said.



He also mentioned that gender should be considered in the legal education reforms where more females can break into legal educational fields.



“I just on Friday last week met with the representatives from African Female Leaders Network and they’re establishing a check which focuses on gender which I think should be taken into account and I think it will merit the University where the first female Vice-Chancellor now is a female leader will as well be reflected in your thoughts,” he added.

Further speaking, Ambassador Krull pledged the support of the German Embassy with regard to legal education in the country.



“The German Embassy is strongly supporting any activity in the field of law and I know that there are very interesting ideas floating between the school and Germany including, African Leadership in Legal Education framework for digitization and that is a very exciting field of cooperation and I hope I will have the chance to follow up on this".



"We will continue our very intensive relationship, Ghana is Germany’s premium partner in West Africa. I hope that your discussions, projects will also spread in your region and encourage and trigger other universities to engage in their own reform processes,” he mentioned.