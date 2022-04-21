Refrain from any online, media comments on affairs of SRC - School of Law mgt to students

The management of the school has called for a ceasefire

The management of the Ghana School of Law has issued an injunction to all its students with regards to comments, accusations, and counter-accusations being made by different factions on the ensuing case of financial impropriety and mismanagement of the SRC funds.



In the last few weeks, they have been accusations and rebuttals from executives of the School’s Student Representative Council (SRC), as well as from students, on how the current executive body, led by its president, Wonder Victor Kutor, has managed monies in its possession.



At one point, the SRC President was accused of financial malfeasance, including accusations that he surreptitiously sold a personal car to the SRC using a company that was eventually traced to have been linked to him.

In other accusations, the School’s SRC Secretary, Safo Kwame Oheneba, was also dragged over some GHc20,000 he used during an official trip to Uganda.



Having had too much of these media brawls, the Registrar of the school has called for a ceasefire, while investigations are conducted into the matter.



“The attention Management has been drawn to Online Publications and Social Media exchanges making allegations of financial impropriety, mismanagement of funds of the S.R.C. These allegations continue to attract responses in rebuttal from some persons connected with same



“Management takes a serious view of these emerging matters. Consequently, Management has caused investigations to be commenced,” the statement said in part.



The statement also barred all students to refrain from making any public comments about the matters under investigation.

“In this regard, Management is inviting any Student and all concerned with any relevant information and evidence concerning the matters under reference to submit same in writing to the Deputy Registrar.



“In the meantime, Students are advised to refrain from any online and social media activity and comments on any pending or emerging matters relative to the management of the affairs of the S.R.C, as such acts have the potential to bring the reputation of the School and the S.R.C into disrepute,” it added.



