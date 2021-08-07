Refuse site, insanitary public toilet a health risk at Suma-Ahenkro

File photo of a refuse site

Correspondence from Bono Region

A refuse site and a poor public toilet are contributing to residents of Suma-Ahenkro in the Jaman North District of the Bono Region.



The site which has not been evacuated coupled with the insanitary nature of the public toilet is posing some serious health concerns and a major headache for the community.



It is more troubling and a major health hazard as they are all confined to an area place just a few metres from the residences of people.



The toilet facility is in a deplorable state but that is what residents are compelled to use as there is no other public toilet in the community.



Residents in the community say they are afraid of a possible outbreak of diseases due to the insanitary conditions they are contend with and have appealed to authorities to fix the situation for them.



The Assembly Member for the Konadu Yiadom Electoral, Prince Atta Edward says the concern of is for the refuse to be evacuated.

He revealed that the location of the refuse site is a major wary for them as it is detrimental to the health of the people.



He lamented to GhanaWeb that with the area now inhabited by many people, efforts should be put in place to immediately evacuate the refuse.



On the toilet facility, Prince Atta Edward appealed to the contractor working on the new toilet facility under the government’s One Million Dollar Per Consituency Project to expedite action.



“Our major problem is this refuse site. As you can see the refuse site is surrounded by several houses posing some health threat to residents in this area and the entire community so we are appealing to authorities to have it evacuated. Also, the only toilet facility is in a deplorable state and we want the contractor to expedite work on the new toilet under construction."



Madam Yaa Mansah, a resident of Suma-Ahenkro recounted the deplorable nature of the toilet and the struggles they have to go through and urged the government to come to their aid as the community is challenged when it comes to development.