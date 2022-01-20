Regent receives accreditation to run Energy and Sustainability Management Programmes

The running of the programmes started on January 1, 2022

Source: Benjamin Larbi, Contributor

Regent University College of Science and Technology has received accreditation from the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) to run the MSc and MPhil in Energy and Sustainability Management Programmes.

The Board of GTEC, the regulatory body responsible for promoting consistent quality of service by tertiary education institutions, granted Regent a 3-year programme accreditation starting January 1, 2022, for the two programmes. The programmes are being run in partnership with Universidad Católica de Murcia (UCAM), Spain, an international affiliate institution of Regent.



The MSc/MPhil in Energy and Sustainability Management is developed with the broader aim of creating a new generation of energy and sustainable development specialists and promoting techniques for achieving energy investment efficiency. The MPhil in Energy and Sustainable Management is the first to be offered in Ghana.



The course content provides a sound, broadly-based education covering the advanced principles in energy, petroleum, and Gas Management; Grid Energy Management, rural energy development, and sustainable management. The programme emphasizes technical, quantitative, managerial, and financial skills-set that are increasingly important in the energy sector.

“The programme is professionally orientated and designed to give participants a comprehensive understanding of key energy issues, along with advanced analytical and managerial skills,” Prof. Ernest Ofori Asamoah, President of Regent, shared.



“It is designed for professionals in the oil and gas, energy generation, distribution and services industry. It is also designed to meet the needs of professionals in the energy and petroleum regulation agencies.”