Regional Maritime Uuniversity gets training vessel

Professor Elvis Nyarko, Vice Chancellor of Regional Maritime University speaks at an event

Source: GNA

Government with support from the Exim Bank of Korea will acquire a training vessel for the Regional Maritime University (RMU).

The vessel will be a special purpose vessel designed with the concept of training and trading.



Professor Elvis Nyarko, the Vice-Chancellor of RMU, said a training vessel was the ultimate of all training facilities needed for training Seafarers in Maritime Education and Training Institutions like the RMU.



Prof Nyarko made this known at the 15th Congregation of the University in Accra.



A total of 526 graduands passed out and were awarded Diploma Bachelors and Masters Degrees.



Of this number, 89 received master’s degrees, 317 bachelor’s degrees and 120 were awarded diplomas.

About 15 per cent of the undergraduates graduated with first-class honours, while 58 per cent graduated with Second Class Upper Division and 20 per cent graduated with Second Class Lower Division degrees.



Twelve per cent and 49 per cent of the diploma candidates obtained Distinction and Upper Credit respectively.



Prof Nyarko said the vessel would serve as a classroom, a laboratory, a stimulator and provide an environment that gave the physical and behavioural realism that stimulators attempt to present virtually.



The Vice-Chancellor said this implied that the cadets and ratings during the training would easily have the support of trainers, who have access to real machinery, bridge, deck and cargo handling facilities to help them acquire practical skills onboard the ship



"It is, therefore, expected that the training ship will enable the University to produce students, who are market-ready and, therefore, will facilitate effective job creation to lead to an increase in foreign exchange inflows from the salaries of Seafarers," he added.

Prof Nyarko said a critical area was the vocational training of ratings (Marine Engine Mechanics and Deckhand) and since the entry requirements for the programme was Junior School Certificate.



He said the overall effect of the acquisition of the training ship for RMU was that it would enable the University to train more market-ready Seafarers to give a boost, ultimately the African Continental Free Trade (AfCFTA).



The Vice-Chancellor said it was because sea transport was globally accepted as the cheapest and fastest way to move large quantities of goods across long distances and it currently provided passage for 80 per cent of Africa's trade.