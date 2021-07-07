Regional Report: Abronye bridge completely submerged, several communities cut off

A collapsed bridge at Abronye, a farming community in the Sunyani West Municipality of the Bono Region has cut off several communities.

The bridge on the River Bisi has been submerged affecting the movement of the residents.



The residents mostly farmers say the situation is posing a serious problem for them as those areas are major food hubs in the region.



Residents who want to go to the farm have to walk through the River Bisi as a huge risk before getting to their farms.



Communities like Abronye, Odumasi, Curveso, Asuofri, Ahwene, and Bronoso in the Sunyani West and Wenchi Municipalities respectively have all been cut off because of the situation.



The Assembly Member for the Abronye Electoral Area, Dognekoh Atta Akwasi, describes the situation as very bad as it is affecting the movement of the people to and from the affected communities.

He told Ghanaweb in an interview that the situation is affecting the farmers in the area as they cannot cart their produce from their farms to the market.



“As you can see, the river has totally cut off access to the other side. The bridge which was constructed years ago has completely been submerged and the people have to walk through the river to get to the other side. The communities in all these areas are farming communities so the situation has serious consequences on the people as they cannot go to their farms. The problem is that because there is no substantive MCE, it has become difficult for us to get the Assembly to fix the bridge for us”.



He disclosed that with the current level of the river, pupils are forced to stay at home as they cannot cross to school considering how dangerous it is.



He has appealed to authorities to see to the construction of the bridge to facilitate the movement of the people in the affected communities.



