Regional Report: No furniture forces Buni AME Zion pupils to sit on the floor

Correspondence from Bono Region:

Pupils of Buni African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church Primary School in the Jaman North District of the Bono Region are forced to sit on the floor because of the absence of furniture in the school.



Many of the pupils from Kindergarten to Primary three have no alternative as they have to either sit or lie on the floor during instructional hours as there are no furniture for them to sit on.



A few of the pupils whose parents can afford are compelled to carry their own furniture to school every day or they risk sitting on the floor.



The situation is greatly affecting academic work in the school and needs immediate attention from the appropriate authorities.



The Assembly Member for the Buni Electoral Area, Okyere Bediako Charles, decried to Ghanaweb that the situation in the school has affected the enrolment of the school as many pupils have left to other schools in the community.



According to him, looking at the importance of education in the 21st century, it is sad that the pupils cannot enjoy the quality and effective education and have to lie or sit on the floor during classes.

“It is sad that pupils in this school are made to go through something like this in this modern era. There are no chairs so most of the pupils have to sit on the floor to write. The future of the children is in jeopardy if the current situation persists”.



He disclosed that the school currently needs about one hundred and fifty desks to be able to overcome the furniture problem in the school and has made a passionate appeal to the general public, non-governmental organisations, and the Jaman North District Assembly to come to the aid of the school.



A resident in the community, Mr. Yeboah Gabriel, lamented over the current furniture deficit in the school as he describes it as a bad spectacle and an impediment to the academic progress of the pupils.



Watch the video below:



