Register for Ghana Card, it may be the ultimate ID for 2024 elections - Ofosu-Ampofo to NDC members

Mr Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, the Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has advised party members to register for the Ghana Card as it may be the ultimate identification card for the 2024 general election.

Speaking at a ceremony at Bowiri-Kwamikrom in the Biakoye Constituency of the Oti Region, he appealed to the people to secure the Ghana card and vote for the NDC in 2024.



The NDC National Chairman said the New Patriotic Party-led Government had mishandled the economy and made most Ghanaians poorer hence the need to change it in 2024 and bring back the NDC.



“The NPP has become a liability on the neck of Ghanaians and the only way to regain our economic freedom is to vote against them come 2024,” he said.



He criticised the Government for the economic hardship it had plunged the country into and the high cost of fuel and goods and services in general.



Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the 2020 Running Mate to the Flagbearer of the NDC, said Ghanaians had acknowledged the infrastructural achievements of the NDC and its contributions to the health sector, some of which facilitated the treatment of COVID-19 patients during the pandemic.

She said it was time for Ghanaians to make a choice for a productive change.



“This is the time to get a good leader to rule the country and it was time we looked at facts and not follow anybody's propaganda,” she said.



