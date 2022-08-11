Register for your Ghana Card and no one will be disenfranchised in 2024 - Nana Fredua advises

NPP Stalwart, Nana Fredua has thrown his weight behind the Electoral Commission on its decision to use the Ghana Card for the 2024 elections.

According to the Director of Electoral Services at the Electoral Commission, Dr. Serebour Quaicoe, the Commission wants to make the Ghana Card the sole means for identification in registering new voters and for voting during the 2024 elections.



“As Electoral Commission, we cannot sit there. That’s why we are always adjusting our systems, first, we were not using biometrics, now we’re using biometrics. We want to do anything to remove chaos about registration,” he made these comments on JoyNews’ Newsfile.



But there are opposing views that the EC decision will disenfranchise some Ghana electorates and these views are premised on the fact that not all Ghanaians have acquired their Ghana Card.



Responding to the issues during Peace FM's panel discussion programme "Kokrokoo", Nana Fredua deflated this argument.



According to him, making the Ghana Card the sole ID for the elections won't deprive any voter of his or her voting rights.

He argued that those who haven't received their card have from now till 2024 to register and get it, so no one will be disenfranchised.



"We say go and do your Ghana Card, just go and do it . . . you have a lot of opportunities between now and 2024 . . . but we won't force you if you say you don't want . . . it's your responsibility. We owe you no apology when it is your responsibility."



He advised Ghanaians not to fall for the NDC propaganda and myth about the Ghana Card, saying "they have done theirs already".



