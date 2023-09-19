Register to contribute to change in Election 2024 – CPP

CPP logo

Nana Akosua Frimpomaa Sarpong Kumankuma, Chairperson of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), has called on the youth who have attained the voting age to participate in the ongoing limited voter registration exercise despite the operational challenges.

“Don’t be frustrated by the impediments imposed on you by the Electoral Commission to travel to its district offices to register; don’t be deterred; face the challenges, as Election 2024 will be a vote for yourself to change the power dynamics of this country,” Nana Kumankuma stated.



Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Nana Kumankuma stressed that the lives of some Ghanaians would continue to get worse unless they change their voting pattern.



“The youth who have attained 18 years since the last registration exercises can play a critical role in next year’s elections,” he said.



Nana Kumankuam who had declared her intention to contest for the CPP Flagbearer for the Election 2024, called on Ghanaians to make a conscious decision to break ties with the two major political parties, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



She stated that people from all walks of life in Ghana, especially those who resided in rural and remote areas, who had been motivated by their unwavering commitment to democracy, freedom, the rule of law, and unity, are gradually losing faith in the democratic system, because of the poor leadership in the past.

“I discover dissatisfied and unhappy people all over the country; people tired of political hyperbole that is not in line with reality; people disenchanted with the situation of our country.



“A people tired of a subpar healthcare system; a people tired of political robbery committed with impunity; a people tired of free education but no jobs; a people tired of the widening gap between the rich and the poor; and a people unaccepting of the rising inequality.”



She remarked that “there are glowing people frankly fed up with the two major political parties who have failed us spectacularly,” and she called for realistic change in the 2024 general elections.



The country, he said, was currently in an abyss with no obvious moral compass leading it out of “the labyrinth of graft and corruption,” she said.



There has never been a stronger confirmation of the CPP’s founding principles, she claimed, on the nation’s divided path of hopelessness and despair.

The CPP Chairperson stated, “There has never been a time in our history when there was a greater need for a third party, an alternative to the two-party system of entrenched corruption and failed leadership.”



She emphasised that “the need for a restoration of Ghanaians’ dignity, values, and purpose, which has shone so brilliantly as hope, illuminating the darkness of our despair, is offered by Election 2024.”



Nana Kumankuma called on all Nkrumaists and other sympathisers of the party to unite for a new challenge to liberate Ghana once again, this time from the shackles of corruption and failed leadership.