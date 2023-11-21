Register your newborn babies after just three months – NHIS Director tells parents

File photo

Richard Kwasi Boateng, the District Officer of National Health Insurance in Denkyebour district in the Eastern Region, has advised parents not to delay in registering their newborn babies on the scheme.

According to Richard Kwasi Boateng, parents should register their newborn babies on the National Health Insurance scheme just three months after they are born.



He said mothers can use their NHIS card for their newborn babies, but that for children to use the same card with their mothers, it expires after three months of delivery, hence the need to do different cards for the babies.



“Mothers are given an NHIS card during their pregnancy, and they can even use it one year after giving birth. The same card can be used for both the mother and the child. But that expires after three months of delivery, hence the need for the mother to make a new card for her baby.”

“If you don’t do that, the NHIS card can’t be used for the bills of both the mother and the baby, so parents should take note and act accordingly,” Richard Kwasi Boateng told Rainbow Radio Accra.



He also urged Ghanaians to use the “MyNHIS” app and the short code *929#, which was introduced to make life convenient for citizens, unlike going to the office from a long distance.