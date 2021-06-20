Registered Midwives Association elects new regional executives

File Photo

The Upper East Regional branch of the National Association of Registered Midwives, Ghana (NARM-GH) has elected new executive members to steer the affairs of the Association for the next four years.

The seven-member newly elected executive board has Madam Regina Badii, as the Regional Chairperson, Mr Zakaria Haruna Tahir as Vice Chairperson, Mr Richard Sodana, Secretary and Madam Mary Alemiya, as Deputy Secretary.



Others are Madam Hannah Ayetibo Abambire, Treasurer, Madam Paulina Gobaa, Public Relations Officer (PRO) and Madam Veronica Atipoka Atinga, as the Industrial Relations Officer.



Madam Mary Ofosu, the President of NARM-GH, who administered the Oath of Office to the executives, called on members of the Association to render the needed support to them to stir the affairs of the NARM-GH in the Region.



She urged contestants, who lost the election, to support the newly elected executives for the growth and welfare of the Association.



“Let’s help each other to continue the good work so that NARM-GH will move forward and the efforts of our predecessors over the years will not be in vain,” the National President said.

She said midwives had a critical role to play in the country’s health service delivery and urged members to adhere to the ethics of the midwifery profession.



Madam Ofosu said midwives should eschew the love for money and work as professional midwives.



Mrs Mariam Gumah, the outgone Regional Chairperson of the Association in her address, commended the midwives across the Region for the various roles they played during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.



“Some of our members got infected by the virus in their line of duty but eventually recovered by the grace of God, and have not relented in the fight against the COVID-19,” she said.



She emphasized that career progression was very critical for the development of the midwife and said current policies on career development frustrated many of the members within the Region.

“I wish to use this opportunity to appeal to national leadership to urgently look into this issue to serve as a form of motivation for members to put up their best in the field,” she said.



Mrs Gumah thanked members of NARM-GH on behalf of the outgone executives for the opportunity given to them to serve the Association and wished the newly elected executives well.



Madam Bodii, the newly elected Chairperson in her acceptance speech, thanked members of NARM-GH for the confidence reposed in her to run the affairs of the Association and called for unity among all members of the Association in the Region.