Registered midwives in Western Region elect new executives

A photograph of the new executives having a meeting

Source: GNA

The Western Regional branch of the National Association of Registered Midwives, Ghana (NARM-Gh) has elected new executives with a call on members to help improve on services to ensure client satisfaction.

Gladys Ampomah Ababio, the Regional Chief Nursing and Midwifery Officer, said midwives played a critical role in the healthcare delivery system, hence the need to exhibit absolute commitment and professionalism in the discharge of their duties to save lives.



"We have to be friendly to clients and their families to comfort them. We need to follow our passion, discharge our duties passionately and have compassion for clients so that we can protect, secure and save lives," she said.



“When we exhibit all these and incline ourselves to God and with prayer, our work will be satisfactory and it will go a long way to reduce if not eliminate maternal mortality and neonatal deaths in the Region and the country as a whole,” she added.



Mrs Ababio called on women to adequately prepare for pregnancy, attend hospital frequently, take their medications appropriately, avoid unprescribed medications and report any symptoms like swollen feet, palpitations, headache, dizziness and general weakness to the hospital as soon as they noticed them.



She commended midwives nationwide for their role in saving lives, especially in the period of COVID-19.



She particularly lauded midwives in the Region for their commitment to duty, which saw the delivery of the first “COVID-19 baby” in the country.

Doris Abban, the National Industrial Relations Officer of the NARM-Gh, asked the delegates to rally behind the Executives and ensure that they succeeded.



She advised the Executive members to work together to make the Association attractive for others to join.



Madam Hannah Bondzie, the newly elected Regional Chairperson of the Association, expressed appreciation to the delegates for the confidence reposed in her and pledged to work in the interest of members.



She outlined her vision and said she intended to acquire two plots of land to build a regional secretariat and a hostel, which would be rented out to generate income for the Association.



Additionally, she would work to secure an insurance and pension policy with a registered insurance company for members, and help them acquire lands to build, among other things.



The Executive members included Mesdammes Rejoice Eviam, Vice Chairperson, Margaret Eshun, Treasurer, Magdalene Boateng, Deputy General Secretary, Eva Menze Mochiah, Industrial Relations Officer, Gloria Tawiah, General Secretary, and Rita Yankey, Public Relations Officer.