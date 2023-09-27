Registering minors to vote means they'll retire even when they're not 60 – Bawumia

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Registering minors to vote is tantamount to endangering their career lifespan since it means they would have to retire earlier even when they have not genuinely attained the retirement age, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has warned.

Speaking to journalists after touring some voter registration centres in Accra, Dr Bawumia said: "It’s not only criminal to do so but you are endangering the future of these minors when you register them at this stage".



"They will enter into our record books at a particular age" and consequently, "they will be retired at a very early age, and you will have destroyed their future for them", he explained.



"I think that parents should be cognisant of this problem," he noted.

Dr. Bawumia suspended his campaign on Saturday, September 23, 2023, so he could monitor the ongoing 21-day limited voter registration exercise.



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



