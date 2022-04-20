Registrar-General’s Dept increases penalty on late filling of annual returns

Jemima Oware, Registrar-General

The Registrar-General’s Department (RGD) says it has increased the penalty for late filing of Annual Returns for Company Entities from GHȼ450 to GHȼ500 effective June 30, 2022.

“This increment would apply to all Companies and entities namely, public/private companies limited by shares, public/private companies limited by guarantee (Churches, Schools, Unions, Associations, Clubs etc.) and private unlimited companies.



“These companies are to file their financial statement together with their annual returns at a cost of GHȼ50.00 per year,” a statement issued and signed by Mrs Jemima Oware, the Registrar-General, in Accra yesterday announced.



According to the statement, external companies were expected to submit their accounts to the Department at a cost of $600 per year or in default pay a penalty of $750 in addition to fees for all defaulted years.



“Partnerships and Sole Proprietorships are to renew their businesses at a cost of GH¢50 and GH¢25 per year respectively,” the statement said.



Sole Proprietorship owners, the statement said, could electronically renew their business names by dialing the shortcode *222#, selecting RGD and following the prompt to make payment of renewal using the GhanaGov payment platform.

Companies are required to file their Beneficial Ownership information at a cost of GH¢60 per Company before filing their Company’s Annual Returns or Amendments, the statement added.



“In compliance with provisions of the Companies Act, 2019 (Act 992), the Company Secretary is to submit a special resolution for a change of their Company Name by the addition of the appropriate suffix to the end of their Company’s Name by end of 31st December, 2022.



“All Companies who have not as yet adopted a new constitution in place of their Company’s Regulations are being reminded to do so before the end of the year, 31st December 2022,” the statement directed.



The Department entreated clients to “desist from using agents and intermediaries when transacting business with it. Kindly note that the Department does not have or operate a ‘Momo’ account nor does it have a unit tasked to ‘cancel’ defaulted Companies.



“Please be advised to make payment on all transactions to our in-house Fidelity Bank and interact solely with staff who bears name tags when transacting business on our premises,” it indicated.