Regular intake of water and fruits help reduce skin dryness – Consultant

Consultant and Chief Executive Officer of Skin Clinic, Dr. Fortune Ewenam, has said that regular intake of water and fruits improves body moisture which reduces skin dryness.

According to her, drinking enough water is good for the skin, whilst fruits provide vitamins that neutralize the body.



She maintains that some medications can make one generate dry skin “drugs such as diuretics drains water from the body, kidney and skin.”



The consultant revealed that inadequate oil production in the body causes the skin to dry up and less moisture retards skin growth, therefore, it is deemed necessary to ensure enough oil in the body.

In an interview with Sefa Danquah on Happy Morning Show, Dr. Ewenam noted that “some skin conditions drain water away, destroys body cells which reduces immunity in the body “



“It is advisable to see a doctor each time you realize your skin has become abnormal, run some series of tests to determine the disease causing the dryness. You would also be advised on lifestyle and diet which would help boost your immune system," she added.



She concluded by saying “drink enough water to improve moisture in your skin, eat more fruits rather than processed foods to gain more vitamins in the body and lastly visit the hospital regularly for check-ups.”