Rehabilitate Bamboi-Wa road to reduce the increasing road carnage - Road users to govt

The residents are calling on the government to help fix the road

Correspondence from Savannah Region

Drivers and motorists plying the Bamboi-Wa road have appealed to the Government to consider rehabilitating that stretch to reduce the increasing road carnage recorded on daily basis.



According to them, the deplorable nature of the road contributes largely to the causes of accidents in that part of the country.



In an interview with GhanaWeb, they stated that the road is dotted with potholes limiting them from ensuring safety on the road because they are forced into taking unauthorized routes in an attempt to dodge the potholes leading to accidents.



They urged the government to prioritize the lives of drivers and motorists and stated that there's the need for Government to ensure that the road is fixed to reduce the rate of accidents.



A sprinter van driver, Mr. Nuzaala Karbo, said accidents continue to occur on the stretch because of its motorable condition and pressed on the government to as a matter of urgency get it fixed.



"The inconvenient state of the road is alarming and we are urgently calling on the government to fix the stretch which is fast becoming a death trap to us".

"Trust me, the rate of accidents occurring on this road will drastically reduce when fixed", he stressed.



Mr. Henitey Abraham, a driver who has plied the stretch for the past ten years enumerated the impact of the deteriorated road on their vehicles.



According to him, the nature of the road has resulted in the regular breakdown of their vehicles particularly their tyres increasing their cost of maintenance.



"No vehicle can travel on this road to its destination without visiting a magazine for maintenance meaning, the little you will get will be exhausted on spare parts just to ensure that your vehicle is in good shape", he lamented.



He furthered that the poor state of the road further exposes them to security threats as armed robbers take advantage of the situation to attack them.



"The deplorable nature of the road is pathetic as armed robbers regularly take advantage of the situation to attack us and get away with our belongings", he lamented.