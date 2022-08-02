Rehabilitation of English, Arabic Basic: A testament of my commitment to empowerment - Dr. Minta Nyarku

Cape Coast North MP Dr. Kwamena Minta Nyarku

Cape Coast North Member of Parliament, Dr. Kwamena Minta Nyarku, has cut sod for the refurbishment of the English and Arabic School in his constituency on Monday, August 1, 2022.

Speaking at the sod cutting ceremony, he noted that the initiative proves his commitment to ensuring the well-being of his constituents.



"This refurbishment of the English and Arabic School of which I have cut the sod is a testament of my commitment to empowerment and also contributing my quota towards the general well-being of future generations within my constituency," Dr. Kwamena Minta Nyarku said.



According to him, some four months ago, the state of the school was brought to his attention when he paid them a working visit during a familiarisation tour of the constituency, The tour was to acquaint himself with the needs of his people, he asked himself "What can I do to ameliorate the plight of my people".



He continued that when he saw the state of the school he was touched and saddened and pledged to assist when resources were made available.



The refurbishment would include the fixing of new windows, door frames, paintings, electrical fittings, screening, etc. A company, known as Syageopro Tech Services has been awarded the contract to complete the refurbishment in six months.

Madam Dorcas Brenda Asare, the Metropolitan Education Director for Cape Coast, underscored the fact that she has enjoyed a very cordial and healthy working relationship with the Cape Coast North Member of Parliament. "To this I'm very grateful for his support to education within his constituency".



The headteacher of the school, Hajia Hawa Habib took the opportunity to express her heartfelt appreciation to the Member of Parliament.



"The school has been in ruins for quite some time now. We are very delighted, you promised to help when we brought it to your attention, and today you've delivered. I'm NPP but based on your style of leadership, you're gradually winning my heart towards the NDC".



She further pleaded for blessings over the life of the Member of Parliament.



"We are grateful for what you've done and we promised to ensure that all repairs are put into good use and maintained," Hajia Habib finally added.