Rehabilitation works at Nkrumah mausoleum begin

This is the first face-lift that the park will see, since it was constructed in 1992

Rehabilitation works have commenced at the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum and Memorial Park in Accra.

A ceremony was held at the park on Tuesday, 19 July 2022, to commence the rehabilitation and modernisation of the park.



The park will be modernised to include a Presidential library, a freedom wall, an arboretum, and a well-lit-up musical fountain among others.



This is the first face-lift that the park will see since it was constructed in 1992.



The World Bank is providing funding for rehabilitation work.

The park is being renovated as part of the Ghana Tourism Development Project.



The tourism development project forms part of efforts to re-grow the Ghanaian economy.



The tourism sector is the 3rd largest contributor to the country’s GDP.