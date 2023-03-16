Reinstate all those who were sacked over Anas’s terrible work- Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central Constituency, Kennedy Agyapong, has asked for the reinstatement of all public officials who were fired or had their employment terminated as a result of Anas Aremeyaw Anas' previous investigations.

Kennedy Agyapong's request comes in response to a March 15, 2023 High Court ruling that dismissed a GH¢25 million defamation lawsuit brought gainst him by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.



According to the High Court, Anas did not prove Kennedy Agyapong defamed him by airing the documentary, ‘Who watches the watchman’ but rather, the documentary exposed shady deals that Anas and his associates were involved in.



Responding to the development after the court ruling, Kennedy Agyapong urged the government and other stakeholders to reinstate all people who have lost their jobs as a result of Anas’s investigations.



“We have to be bold to speak the truth, Anas goes ahead to (allegedly) defame people and gets away. It is only in this country that a journalist covers his face to go and give witness while Supreme Court judges are sitting there.



“All those who were sacked over Anas terrible should be reinstated,” he said.

In addition, Kennedy Agyapong dedicated his victory to the former president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Kwesi Nyantakyi.



“But I’m not going to talk too much, the victory is for Kwasi Nyantakyi and the gentleman here.”



Anas vs. Ken Agyapong defamation case



An Accra High Court on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, struck out a defamation suit brought by investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas against Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.



The plaintiff, filed the case in 2018, seeking among other reliefs monetary damages to the tune of GH¢25 million.

However, the court presided by Justice Eric Baah despite finding various claims made by the defendant against the plaintiff as potentially defamatory, ruled that the comments were factual and fair.



The court subsequently dismissed the suit and awarded the defendant a sum of 50,000 Ghana cedis to cover his legal costs.



The MP has subsequently referred to the ruling as a victory for straight talk over investigative terrorism.



Whiles, the journalist also expressed grave misgivings about the ruling describing it in part as a travesty of justice. His statement, however, stopped short of confirming whether he will appeal the ruling.



